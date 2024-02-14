Star Trek: Discovery final season begins April 4

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to begin streaming April 4th with a special two-episode premiere

Following weeks of rumors and speculation, Paramount+ announced that the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on April 4, 2024 — with the first two episodes of the series’ 10-episode final season available to stream that day.

Season 5 synopsis

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Poster art

The streamer also unveiled some brand new key art for the series’ final season, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Culber, David Ajala as “Book”, and Blu del Barrio as Adira.

Season 5 key art | Credit: Paramount+

Season 5 teaser

In December, Paramount+ gave us our first look at the upcoming season when they released a cast photo and showed off a clip at CCXP in Brazil.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

The series is responsible for kicking off the current era of streaming Star Trek content back in 2017 that has spawned other Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and more.

You can follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram.