Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 trailer teases Burnham & crew’s final mission

Published

Photos credit: Paramount+

With the launch of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery right around the corner, Paramount+ has released an official trailer for the series’ fifth installment.

In the trailer, we hear Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) reminisce, saying “It’s been a hell of a journey but everything ends someday.” We then hear from other crew members, including Saru (Doug Jones) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) as we see images from what appears to be an action-packed season five.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer

New photos

In addition to the new trailer, we also have nine new photos from Discovery’s final season.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
L-R Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+
L-R Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
Blu del Barrio as Adira in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: John Medland /Paramount+
Mary Wiseman as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
L-R David Ajala as Book, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Wilson Cruz as Culber in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Marni Grossman /Paramount+
L-R Wilson Cruz as Culber and Mary Wiseman as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: John Medland/Paramount+
Anthony Rapp as Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery, season 5, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Earlier this month, Paramount+ unveiled the promotional art for the upcoming season along with the following synopsis:

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ beginning April 5. Castmembers include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and more.

