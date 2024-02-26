Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 trailer teases Burnham & crew’s final mission

With the launch of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery right around the corner, Paramount+ has released an official trailer for the series’ fifth installment.

In the trailer, we hear Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) reminisce, saying “It’s been a hell of a journey but everything ends someday.” We then hear from other crew members, including Saru (Doug Jones) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) as we see images from what appears to be an action-packed season five.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

In addition to the new trailer, we also have nine new photos from Discovery’s final season.

Earlier this month, Paramount+ unveiled the promotional art for the upcoming season along with the following synopsis:

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well…dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.