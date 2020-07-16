New STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Images

Following the surprise release of the first Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer earlier this week, CBS has revealed two new promotional images for the upcoming series.

The first image features Ensign Rutherford, who is voiced by Eugene Cordero.

The second focuses on the series’ junior officers, including Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Ensign Tendi (Noel Wells), Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome), and Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid).

Star Trek: Lower Decks creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahon and members of the voice cast are set to be part of the Star Trek Universe collection of panels during next week’s ComicCon@Home, which has replaced San Diego Comic-Con this year.

The series will premiere on CBS All Access in the U.S. on August 6th.

Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer

