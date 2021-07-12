Connect with us

Published

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species

To celebrate one month until Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres, Paramount+ has released a short teaser showing off a scene from the upcoming season.

New 15-second teaser

Please note: the video above may be geoblocked outside of the United States. We will update this article with an international version, when it becomes available.

Teaser breakdown

Federation starbase | Paramount Plus

The opening frame of the 15-second teaser spotlights a Federation starbase. Docked at the station are a variety of ships, including what looks like the Cerritos, a couple Enterprise-era Andorian ships, a couple of Daedalus-class vessels, and another type of Starfleet ship not dissimilar from the Titan.

"Watch out — fish people!"
“Watch out — fish people!” | Paramount Plus

Inside the station, Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) try to escape a pursuing police force through a shopping area. The pair drive through a collection of what Boimler calls “fish people,” more formally known as Antedians, as seen in The Next Generation episode “Manhunt.”

New uniforms | Paramount Plus

Both characters are wearing a white uniform with gold and red embroidery reminiscent of the uniforms seen in Star Trek: Insurrection. Flying out of their vehicle as they speed away are what appear to be Data action figures.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres on August 12. We checked out the recently released home media release for Lower Decks season one and came away with an even greater appreciation for the show than before.

The Lower Decks cast and crew — including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero along with series creator Mike McMahan — are set to take part in the Star Trek Universe panel later this month as part of San Diego Comic Con@Home.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

