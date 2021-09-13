Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Discovery Wins Emmy for Outstanding Visual Effects

Published

Star Trek: Discovery Wins Emmy For Outstanding Visual Effects
Paramount+

Discovery VFX team takes home an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects on “Su’Kal”

Star Trek: Discovery has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for the third season episode “Su’Kal.” For the award, the series beat out competition from The Crown, The Nevers, The Umbrella Academy, and Vikings.

Discovery was nominated for four technical Emmy Awards by the Television Academy this year. In addition to Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode, the series was also nominated for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour).

This award marks Discovery’s second Emmy, previously winning Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special in 2019 for the second season episode “If Memory Serves.”

Star Trek: Discovery Emmy Award announcement
Star Trek: Discovery Emmy Award announcement

The Star Trek: Discovery visual effects team includes:

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor
Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer
Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist
Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor
Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX
Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX
Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG
Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes

Following the announcement of the win, Discovery executive producer Michelle Paradise tweeted out her support of the VFX team, saying “Congratulations to our incredible VFX gurus!”

https://twitter.com/michelleparadis/status/1437238317221748740

Star Trek: Discovery is set to return with its fourth season on November 18th and will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery...

September 8, 2021
Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Says He’s Returning to Star Trek in ‘Prodigy’

It looks like Kate Mulgrew won’t be the only Voyager castmember returning to the Star Trek franchise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek:...

August 15, 2021
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan...

September 8, 2021
First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced

News

First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a...

September 8, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net