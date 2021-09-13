Star Trek: Discovery Wins Emmy for Outstanding Visual Effects

Discovery VFX team takes home an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects on “Su’Kal”

Star Trek: Discovery has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for the third season episode “Su’Kal.” For the award, the series beat out competition from The Crown, The Nevers, The Umbrella Academy, and Vikings.

Discovery was nominated for four technical Emmy Awards by the Television Academy this year. In addition to Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode, the series was also nominated for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour).

This award marks Discovery’s second Emmy, previously winning Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special in 2019 for the second season episode “If Memory Serves.”

Star Trek: Discovery Emmy Award announcement

The Star Trek: Discovery visual effects team includes:

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Supervising Producer/Lead VFX Supervisor

Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer

Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist

Alexander Wood, On Set VFX Supervisor

Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor Ghost VFX

Kristen Prahl, VFX Producer Ghost VFX

Toni Pykalaniemi, VFX Supervisor DNEG

Leslie Chung, VFX Supervisor Crafty Apes

Following the announcement of the win, Discovery executive producer Michelle Paradise tweeted out her support of the VFX team, saying “Congratulations to our incredible VFX gurus!”

https://twitter.com/michelleparadis/status/1437238317221748740

Congrats to the #StarTrekDiscovery VFX team for your #Emmy win for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode for "Su'Kal"! pic.twitter.com/s3Qp6uAvo2 — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 13, 2021

Star Trek: Discovery is set to return with its fourth season on November 18th and will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

