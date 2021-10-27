Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Discovery and Picard Win 3 Saturn Awards — including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sci-Fi TV Series

Published

Star Trek: Discovery And Picard Win 3 Saturn Awards — Including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sci-Fi TV Series

Discovery and Picard win big at the 2021 Saturn Awards

The Star Trek franchise had a big night at the 46th annual Saturn Awards on Tuesday night, picking up three awards for Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

The third season of Discovery beat out the first season of Picard for Best Science Fiction TV Series and Doug Jones (Saru) won for Best Supporting Actor on Television, while Picard’s Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) won for Best Actor on Television.

The two Paramount+ series were nominated for seven total awards this year, including Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green for Best Actress on Television, Picard’s Jeri Ryan for Best Guest Performance on a Television Series, and Picard’s Isa Briones (Daj, Soji and Sutra) for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on Television.

Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and series showrunner Michelle Paradise along with star (and award winner) Doug Jones were on hand for the ceremony and shared the news on social media.

Michelle Paradise and Doug Jones at the 46th annual Saturn Awards in Los Angeles
Michelle Paradise and Doug Jones at the 46th annual Saturn Awards in Los Angeles | @michelleparadise1 on Instagram

The wins for Discovery come just one month after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for the third season episode “Su’Kal.”

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery...

September 8, 2021
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan...

September 8, 2021
First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced

News

First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a...

September 8, 2021
Robert Beltran Is Officially Returning To Star Trek As Chakotay On 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Is Officially Returning To Star Trek As Chakotay On 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Is Officially Returning to Star Trek as Chakotay on ‘Prodigy’ + More Casting News

Beltran is back Robert Beltran is set to return to the Star Trek Universe as an animated version of Captain Chakotay. Announced by executive...

October 10, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net