Discovery and Picard win big at the 2021 Saturn Awards
The Star Trek franchise had a big night at the 46th annual Saturn Awards on Tuesday night, picking up three awards for Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.
The third season of Discovery beat out the first season of Picard for Best Science Fiction TV Series and Doug Jones (Saru) won for Best Supporting Actor on Television, while Picard’s Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) won for Best Actor on Television.
The two Paramount+ series were nominated for seven total awards this year, including Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green for Best Actress on Television, Picard’s Jeri Ryan for Best Guest Performance on a Television Series, and Picard’s Isa Briones (Daj, Soji and Sutra) for Best Performance by a Younger Actor on Television.
Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and series showrunner Michelle Paradise along with star (and award winner) Doug Jones were on hand for the ceremony and shared the news on social media.
The wins for Discovery come just one month after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for the third season episode “Su’Kal.”
