Star Trek: Discovery Episode 411 “Rosetta” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 11 "Rosetta" Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the eleventh episode of season four "Rosetta", premiering Thursday, March 3rd alongside the second season premiere of Star Trek: Picard. "Rosetta" is written by Terri Hughes Burton and directed by Jeff Byrd. Synopsis: While Captain Burnham leads an away mission to a planet that was once home to the aliens responsible for the DMA, Book and Tarka secretly infiltrate the U.S.S. Discovery. Photos: Blu del Barrio as Adira, Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Wilson Cruz as Culber Wilson Cruz as Culber, Emily Coutts as Detmer, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru Anthony Rapp as Stamets Trailer: The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey). Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.