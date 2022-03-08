Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 2 “Penance” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 2 “Penance”
Following last week’s second season premiere, Star Trek: Picard returns this week with “Penance” and we have a collection of 17 new photos along with a video sneak peek below.
Written by the team of Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas and Christopher Monfette, and directed by Doug Aarniokoski, “Penance” premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 10th alongside a new episode of Star Trek: Discovery.
Synopsis:
Picard finds himself transported to an alternate timeline in the year 2400 where his longtime nemesis, Q, has orchestrated one final “trial.” Picard searches for his trusted crew as he attempts to find the cause of this dystopian future.
Photos:
Sneak Peek:
The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.
The series has already been picked up for a third season, which was filmed simultaneously alongside season 2.
