Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 2 “Penance” Preview + New Photos

Published

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 2 "Penance" Preview + New Photos
Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 2 “Penance”

Following last week’s second season premiere, Star Trek: Picard returns this week with “Penance” and we have a collection of 17 new photos along with a video sneak peek below.

Written by the team of Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas and Christopher Monfette, and directed by Doug Aarniokoski, “Penance” premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 10th alongside a new episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Synopsis:

Picard finds himself transported to an alternate timeline in the year 2400 where his longtime nemesis, Q, has orchestrated one final “trial.” Picard searches for his trusted crew as he attempts to find the cause of this dystopian future.

Photos:

John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Alison Pill as Jurati, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Alison Pill as Jurati, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Alison Pill as Jurati
Alison Pill as Jurati
Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Alison Pill as Jurati
Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Alison Pill as Jurati
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Alison Pill as Jurati
Alison Pill as Jurati
Evan Evagora as Elnor
Evan Evagora as Elnor
Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Alison Pill as Jurati
Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Alison Pill as Jurati
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, and Evan Evagora as Elnor
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, and Evan Evagora as Elnor
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Alison Pill as Jurati
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Alison Pill as Jurati
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Sneak Peek:

The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The series has already been picked up for a third season, which was filmed simultaneously alongside season 2.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Returns To Theaters This Fall To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Returns To Theaters This Fall To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Conventions and Events

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan returns to theaters this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

"Aaaahhh Kirk, my old friend"

January 18, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer, Featuring Whoopi Goldberg's Return As Guinan Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer, Featuring Whoopi Goldberg's Return As Guinan

News

Whoopi Goldberg Returns As Guinan in new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Hot on the heels of this week’s Star Trek: Picard season two premiere announcement, Paramount+ has unveiled a...

January 21, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere “The Star Gazer” Preview

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1 “The Star Gazer” Star Trek: Picard returns this Thursday with its second season premiere “The Star Gazer”...

February 28, 2022
Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023

News

Paramount announces new Star Trek film starring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 release

The 'Kelvin Timeline' gang is getting back together.

February 16, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net