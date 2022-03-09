Connect with us

News

First Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser trailer gives us a look at Pike’s backstory

Published

The first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teaser trailer is here

After showing the first full-length Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer during a ViacomCBS investor conference in February, Paramount has finally released the trailer to the public, giving fans their first proper look at this show’s characters, some new and exciting locations, familiar music, and a glimpse at the Enterprise.

Following the chirp of a communicator, we hear a male voice say to Pike:

“Chris — I need you back, captain.”

The Enterprise
The Enterprise

As visuals from the upcoming series are shown, we hear a female voiceover:

“No matter how many stars there are in the sky.

And no matter how many galaxies swirl beyond our own.

No matter what the mathematical probabilities or the number of times we say ‘we are not alone in the universe.’

Our first visit from the stars is always the province of children’s stories and science fiction.

Until one day… it isn’t.”

Official synopsis:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is due to premiere on May 5, 2022, and has already been renewed for a second season. The show stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), all of whom are reprising their roles from Star Trek: Discovery season two. Other announced cast members include Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga), Christina Chong (La’an Noonien Singh), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Melissa Navia (Lt. Erica Ortegas), and Bruce Horak (Hemmer).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was first ordered in May of 2020 and is being produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

