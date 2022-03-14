Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale “Coming Home” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos
Photo credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the 13th and final episode of season four, titled “Coming Home”. The finale will premiere on Thursday, March 17th alongside a new episode of Star Trek: Picard on the Paramount+ streaming service.

“Coming Home” is written by Michelle Paradise and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

We’ve got seven new photos and a video preview from the episode below.

Synopsis:

In the season four finale, the DMA approaches Earth and Ni’Var. With evacuations underway, Burnham and the team aboard the U.S.S. Discovery must find a way to communicate and connect with a species far different from their own before time runs out.

Photos:

Blu del Barrio as Adira, Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Blu del Barrio as Adira, Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Shawn Doyle as Tarka
Shawn Doyle as Tarka
David Ajala as Book and Tig Notaro as Reno
David Ajala as Book and Tig Notaro as Reno
Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Blu del Barrio as Adira and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Chelah Horsdal as President Rillak, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Blu del Barrio as Adira and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book

Trailer:

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

