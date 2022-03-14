Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 “Assimilation” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 3 “Assimilation”
Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the third episode of season two “Assimilation” and we have a collection of twelve new photos along with a video sneak preview below.
Written by the team of Kirsten Beyer and Christopher Monfette, and directed by Lea Thompson, “Assimilation” premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 17th alongside the fourth season finale of Star Trek: Discovery.
Synopsis:
Picard and the crew travel back to 2024 Los Angeles in search of the “Watcher,” who can help them identify the point at which time diverged. Seven, Raffi and Rios venture out into an unfamiliar world 400 years in their past, while Picard and Jurati attempt to gather information from an unlikely, and dangerous, ally.
Photos:
Trailer:
The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.
The series has already been picked up for a third season, which was filmed alongside season two.
