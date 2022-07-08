Star Trek Universe beams into San Diego Comic-Con with Strange New Worlds, Picard, Lower Decks + more

The Star Trek Universe is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con this year with cast members and producers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks on Saturday, July 23.

The panels will take place consecutively from 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm PT in the infamous Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center. Additionally, the interactive Ten Forward Experience inspired by Star Trek: Picard and the branded Wrath of P’Khan ice cream truck will also be on hand in San Diego.

Star Trek Universe cast and crew panels

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard cast members scheduled to appear include Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks will include voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis and creator and executive producer Mike McMahan, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will include Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding along with Paul Wesley and executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Alex Kurtzman, and Rod Roddenberry.

Star Trek: Picard’s Ten Forward Experience in San Diego

In addition to the series panels, Paramount+ will bring Star Trek: Picard’s immersive Ten Forward Experience to San Diego — located at 340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, 92101, the experience will be open from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.

While tickets to the experience have already sold out, Paramount+ will offer exclusive merchandise at the location for everyone to purchase.

Wrath of P’Khan ice cream truck

As we previously reported, Paramount+, in partnership with the women-owned ice cream brand Coolhaus, will serve up limited-edition Wrath of P’Khan ice cream sandwiches in a branded truck to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. The truck will be at Petco Park’s Interactive Zone at 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101 on Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm (or while supplies last).

