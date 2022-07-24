Star Trek: Lower Decks drops season 3 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 SDCC Trailer

Ahead of the series’ return next month, Paramount+ dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

New character photos

In addition to the first full-length season 3 trailer, we also have four new character photos — featuring Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noel Wells).

Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome)

Boimler (Jack Quaid)

Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)

Tendi (Noel Wells)

Following the series’ second season finale, Paramount+ announced it would return for a third season earlier this year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns August 25th on Paramount+.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

