Star Trek: Lower Decks drops season 3 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 SDCC Trailer
Ahead of the series’ return next month, Paramount+ dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.
New character photos
In addition to the first full-length season 3 trailer, we also have four new character photos — featuring Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noel Wells).
Following the series’ second season finale, Paramount+ announced it would return for a third season earlier this year.
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns August 25th on Paramount+.
