Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3

The 56-Year Mission convention is underway in Las Vegas and the first bit of news out of the event is Denise Crosby teasing the return of Tasha Yar in the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard.

When asked about Star Trek: Picard season three, Crosby said:

“You’ll see Tasha Yar but I’m not going to tell you how.”

Denise Crosby on stage in Las Vegas | Photo credit: Kasey Shafsky

If Crosby does appear on the series, she’ll join former Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, along with first and second season regulars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

It should be noted that the appearance could amount to something as minor as a photograph of Crosby as Yar and not necessarily suiting up again with her former castmates. However, time will tell.

Crosby played Tasha Yar throughout most of TNG’s first season but left the series prior to its conclusion. She returned to the show later in its run playing Tasha’s daughter Sela in the episodes “Redemption”, Redemption, Part II” and “Unification II” and finally as Tasha Yar again in the 1994 series finale “All Good Things…”.

Following her time on TNG, Crosby stayed close to the Star Trek franchise, producing and hosting the 1997 documentary Trekkies and its 2004 sequel Trekkies 2. In recent years, she’s worked on The Walking Dead, NCIS, Scandal and Creepshow.

Crosby as Tasha Yar in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser

The first teaser for the upcoming season was first revealed in July at the Star trek Universe panel during San Diego Comic-Con.

First announced back in April, Star Trek: Picard season 3 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest coming out of this weekend's 56-Year Mission convention along with news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

