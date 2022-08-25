Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Published

Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3
CBS Home Entertainment

The 56-Year Mission convention is underway in Las Vegas and the first bit of news out of the event is Denise Crosby teasing the return of Tasha Yar in the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard.

When asked about Star Trek: Picard season three, Crosby said:

“You’ll see Tasha Yar but I’m not going to tell you how.”

Denise Crosby on stage in Las Vegas
Denise Crosby on stage in Las Vegas | Photo credit: Kasey Shafsky

If Crosby does appear on the series, she’ll join former Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, along with first and second season regulars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

It should be noted that the appearance could amount to something as minor as a photograph of Crosby as Yar and not necessarily suiting up again with her former castmates. However, time will tell.

Crosby played Tasha Yar throughout most of TNG’s first season but left the series prior to its conclusion. She returned to the show later in its run playing Tasha’s daughter Sela in the episodes “Redemption”, Redemption, Part II” and “Unification II” and finally as Tasha Yar again in the 1994 series finale “All Good Things…”.

Following her time on TNG, Crosby stayed close to the Star Trek franchise, producing and hosting the 1997 documentary Trekkies and its 2004 sequel Trekkies 2. In recent years, she’s worked on The Walking Dead, NCIS, Scandal and Creepshow.

Crosby as Tasha Yar in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation
Crosby as Tasha Yar in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser

The first teaser for the upcoming season was first revealed in July at the Star trek Universe panel during San Diego Comic-Con.

First announced back in April, Star Trek: Picard season 3 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest coming out of this weekend’s 56-Year Mission convention along with news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

New Photos of Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk New Photos of Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk

News

New Photos of Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk

Paul Wesley takes over the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk Following the release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ first season finale,...

July 7, 2022

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale “A Quality of Mercy” Review: An ‘Original Series’ remix featuring ‘Strange New Worlds’

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 10 “A Quality of Mercy” Review After not addressing it for most of the season, Star...

July 7, 2022
First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD collection, standalone releases First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD collection, standalone releases

News

First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection, standalone releases

The comprehensive 15-disc collection includes the first six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew in 4K Ultra HD Star Trek fans will soon...

July 6, 2022
Star Trek: Resurgence set for interactive panel at San Diego Comic-Con Star Trek: Resurgence set for interactive panel at San Diego Comic-Con

News

Star Trek: Resurgence set for interactive panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek: Resurgence is beaming down to SDCC Dramatic Labs, the developer behind the upcoming choice-based adventure game Star Trek: Resurgence, will host an...

July 19, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net