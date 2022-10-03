Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 307 “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption” New Image + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 7 “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”

Following a visit to Deep Space 9 in last week’s episode, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, October 6th with the third season’s seventh episode “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”. We have your first look at the episode along with a preview image below.

The episode is written by Ann Kim and directed by Jason Zurek.

Episode synopsis:

A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption.

Preview photo:

“A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”- Ep#307 – Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Jerry O’Conell as Commander Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Paul F. Tompkins as Dr. Migleemo and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner of the Paramount+ series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Photo: PARAMOUNT+ ©2022 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 teaser trailer:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

