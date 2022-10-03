Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 307 “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption” New Image + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 7 “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”
Following a visit to Deep Space 9 in last week’s episode, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, October 6th with the third season’s seventh episode “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”. We have your first look at the episode along with a preview image below.
The episode is written by Ann Kim and directed by Jason Zurek.
Episode synopsis:
A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption.
Preview photo:
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 teaser trailer:
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.
