New photos from Star Trek: Prodigy’s mid-season return “Asylum”

New photos from Star Trek: Prodigy's mid-season return "Asylum"
Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 11 “Asylum”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week after a nearly nine-month hiatus with the series’ eleventh episode “Asylum“.

Directed by Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin, the episode is written by series creators Kevin and Dan Hageman.

“Asylum” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, October 27th — the same day as Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ season three finale “The Stars at Night”.

Official synopsis:

At the edge of Federation space, the crew applies for asylum at a comm relay outpost, only for their starship to reveal its shocking true purpose.

Photos:

Brett Gray as Dal
Dee Bradley Baker as Jankom Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal
John Noble as the The Diviner
Ella Purnell as Gwyn
Ronny Cox as Jellico
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal
Image from "Asylum"
Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, and Brett Gray as Dal
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Robert Adame Beltran as Chakotay
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Brett Gray as Dal
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Remaining season one episode titles:

Following last February’s mid-season finale, Prodigy returns to complete its 20-episode first-season run.

Mid-season teaser:

The upcoming continuation of Star Trek: Prodigy season one stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

In this article:
