New photos from Star Trek: Prodigy’s mid-season return “Asylum”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week after a nearly nine-month hiatus with the series’ eleventh episode “Asylum“.

Directed by Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin, the episode is written by series creators Kevin and Dan Hageman.

“Asylum” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, October 27th — the same day as Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ season three finale “The Stars at Night”.

Official synopsis:

At the edge of Federation space, the crew applies for asylum at a comm relay outpost, only for their starship to reveal its shocking true purpose.

Photos:

Brett Gray as Dal

Dee Bradley Baker as Jankom Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway

John Noble as the The Diviner

Ella Purnell as Gwyn

Ronny Cox as Jellico

Image from “Asylum”

Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, and Brett Gray as Dal

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Robert Adame Beltran as Chakotay

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Brett Gray as Dal

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway

Remaining season one episode titles:

Following last February’s mid-season finale, Prodigy returns to complete its 20-episode first-season run.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY will run through the rest of the year — beginning with this week's mid-season return "Asylum".



Here are the remaining first-season episode titles:#StarTrek #StarTrekProdigy pic.twitter.com/eMcL3i0UYY — TrekNews.net (@TrekNewsNet) October 26, 2022

Mid-season teaser:

The upcoming continuation of Star Trek: Prodigy season one stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

