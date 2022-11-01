Connect with us

New photos + preview clip from Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 12 "Let Sleeping Borg Lie"

New photos + preview clip from Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 12 "Let Sleeping Borg Lie"
Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 12 “Let Sleeping Borg Lie”

Following last week’s mid-season return, Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ twelfth episode “Let Sleeping Borg Lie“.

Written by Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, the episode is directed by Olga Ulanova and Sung Shin.

“Let Sleeping Borg Lie” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 3rd.

Official synopsis:

When the crew encounters a dormant Borg Cube, Zero risks everything to save their ship.

Photos:

Brett Gray as Dal and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Jason Alexander as Dr. Noum and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf
Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn
Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Brett Gray as Dal, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf and Brett Gray as Dal
Ella Purnell as Gwyn
Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, ,Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Murf as , Angus Imrie as Zero and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Brett Gray as Dal
Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and John Noble as The Diviner
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn
Clip:

Remaining first-season episodes

After this week’s installment, there will be eight episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

