New photos + preview clip from Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 12 “Let Sleeping Borg Lie”

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 12 “Let Sleeping Borg Lie”
Following last week’s mid-season return, Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ twelfth episode “Let Sleeping Borg Lie“.
Written by Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, the episode is directed by Olga Ulanova and Sung Shin.
“Let Sleeping Borg Lie” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 3rd.
Official synopsis:
When the crew encounters a dormant Borg Cube, Zero risks everything to save their ship.
Photos:
Clip:
Remaining first-season episodes
After this week’s installment, there will be eight episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.
Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).
