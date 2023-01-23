Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sneak peek teases next week’s final trailer

Published

New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sneak peek teases the final trailer
Paramount+

Final Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer — coming Jan. 29

During this week’s NFL playoff game on CBS featuring the Bengals and the Bills, we got our first glimpse at the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard, in the form of a teaser — promoting the release of the final trailer next week. That trailer will premiere during halftime of the AFC Championship Game on CBS next Sunday, January 29.

This week’s teaser features brief clips from the third season — featuring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Michael Dorn as Worf, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Amanda Plummer as Vadic — intertwined with NFL gameplay footage. Additionally, we get a look at both the USS Enterprise-F and the USS Titan.

Check out the teaser for yourself below along with a few screencaps.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

Teaser screencaps

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi and Michael Dorn as Worf
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi and Michael Dorn as Worf
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher
The USS Titan
The USS Titan
Amanda Plummer as Vadic
Amanda Plummer as Vadic
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Official trailer coming at halftime during next week's NFL on CBS AFC championship game
Official trailer coming at halftime during next week’s NFL on CBS AFC championship game

Next week’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday, January 29.

Our first look at the upcoming season dropped in the form of a teaser trailer at New York Comic Con in October. A new teaser was released in December, following the Star Trek: Prodigy season one finale on Paramount+.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The season stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook this spring The first season of Star Trek: Strange New...

December 14, 2022
Jean-Luc Picard receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser Jean-Luc Picard receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

News

Jean-Luc receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

Following the release of the Star Trek: Prodigy season one finale on Thursday, Paramount+ has released an extended clip from the upcoming third season...

December 31, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Contests & Giveaways

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Blu-ray and...

December 6, 2022
Star Trek: The Original Series - Harm's Way Review Star Trek: The Original Series - Harm's Way Review

Books

Star Trek: The Original Series “Harm’s Way” Book Review

Review: Star Trek: The Original Series – Harm’s Way There are some creative minds who we just implicitly trust when it comes to Star...

December 13, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


We're now on Mastodon.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net