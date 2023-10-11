Star Trek: Prodigy lands at Netflix, season 2 coming in 2024

Connect with us

The first season of the animated series will stream on Netflix later this year with a second season slated to debut in 2024.

Published

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy set to stream on Netflix later this year, season 2 coming in 2024

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated kid’s series that was canceled by Paramount+ earlier this year has a new streaming home at Netflix. Officially announced on Wednesday, the series will begin streaming on Netflix later this year, with a second 20-episode season set to debut sometime in 2024.

After the series’ cancellation by Paramount+ in June as part of a tax write-off, the fan-driven #SaveStarTrekProdigy campaign has received nearly 34 thousand signatures and support from Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman along with several crewmembers.

Following the Netflix announcement, the Hageman brothers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman posted on X (formerly Twitter) to thank the fans for their unwavering support of the series, saying:

“Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together. We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

Kevin and Dan Hageman on X

Back in August, we got our first glimpse at the Prodigy’s second season, which saw the return of Robert Picardo as The Doctor, joining fellow Star Trek: Voyager alum Kate Mulgrew (Janeway) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay) on the series.

The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast also includes Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tak), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), and Dee Bradley Baker (Murf).

