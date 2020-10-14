WATCH: New STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 3 Opening Title Sequence

Star Trek: Discovery returns on Thursday with the series’ third season premiere “That Hope is You, Part 1” and today CBS has unveiled the updated opening title sequence.

The updates include the new 32nd-century Starfleet badges and the wormhole that brought the USS Discovery crew 900 years into the future.

Check it out below.

In recent days, CBS has released a sneak peek at the opening scene, photos from the first episode and new season three cast photos.

The 13-episode third season will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). It will stream weekly on Thursdays beginning on October 15 for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States and on Amazon Prime internationally.

