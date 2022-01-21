Whoopi Goldberg Returns As Guinan in new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Hot on the heels of this week’s Star Trek: Picard season two premiere announcement, Paramount+ has unveiled a brand new trailer for the series — featuring none other than Whoopi Goldberg, as she returns to the role of Guinan.

Along with the new trailer, Paramount+ made the following statement via press release:

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Two years ago, Stewart invited Goldberg to join the series, during an appearance on The View, saying “I’m here with a formal invitation… it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues — of which I am one — want to invite you into the second season.”

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Season 2 key art:

Star Trek: Picard – Season 2

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. The cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner. This season’s cast also includes Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The first trailer for Picard season two premiered back in September, during the Paramount+ Star Trek Day event. The series has already been picked up for a third season.

