Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Whoopi Goldberg Returns As Guinan in new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Published

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Hot on the heels of this week’s Star Trek: Picard season two premiere announcement, Paramount+ has unveiled a brand new trailer for the series — featuring none other than Whoopi Goldberg, as she returns to the role of Guinan.

Along with the new trailer, Paramount+ made the following statement via press release:

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Two years ago, Stewart invited Goldberg to join the series, during an appearance on The View, saying “I’m here with a formal invitation… it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues — of which I am one — want to invite you into the second season.”

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Season 2 key art:

Star Trek: Picard - Season 2
Star Trek: Picard – Season 2

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. The cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner. This season’s cast also includes Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The first trailer for Picard season two premiered back in September, during the Paramount+ Star Trek Day event. The series has already been picked up for a third season.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Returns To Theaters This Fall To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Returns To Theaters This Fall To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Conventions and Events

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan returns to theaters this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

"Aaaahhh Kirk, my old friend"

4 days ago
Star Trek: Resurgence, A Story-Driven Game For Xbox, PlayStation & PC, Coming In 2022 Star Trek: Resurgence, A Story-Driven Game For Xbox, PlayStation & PC, Coming In 2022

News

Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-driven game for Xbox, PlayStation & PC, coming in 2022

A new Star Trek video game, set just after the events of TNG is coming from Dramatic Labs next spring.

December 10, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 "All Is Possible" Review: Goodbye, Old Friend Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 "All Is Possible" Review: Goodbye, Old Friend

Review

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 “All is Possible” Review: Goodbye, Old Friend

One of Discovery's main characters chooses to follow their destiny elsewhere in the 32nd century.

December 9, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery Episode 407 "…But To Connect" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Discovery Episode 407 "…But To Connect" Preview + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 407 “…But to Connect” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 7 “…But To Connect” Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the seventh episode of season four on...

December 27, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net