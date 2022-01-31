Connect with us

New Photos from the first two Star Trek: Picard Season 2 episodes

Things appear to be getting pretty dark in the second season of ‘Picard’.

Published

Star Trek: Picard season 2 photos

With the premiere of Star Trek: Picard season two just a few weeks away, Paramount+ has unveiled some new photos from the first two episodes. The photos feature John de Lancie as he returns to the role of Q for the first time since 2001 (aside from animated appearances), Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor, Allison Pill as Jurati, and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Whoopi Goldberg will return as Guinan in Star Trek: Picard when the streaming service dropped a new trailer for the series.

Check out the new photos below.

Star Trek: Picard, season 2, episode 1:

Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Star Trek: Picard, season 2, episode 2:

Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Allison Pill as Jurati
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Allison Pill as Jurati
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. The cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner. This season’s cast also includes Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The first trailer for Picard season two premiered back in September of last year, during the Paramount+ Star Trek Day event. The second trailer made its debut in January.

The series has already been picked up for a third season.

1 Comment

  1. Gabriele

    January 31, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    I miss photos from Cptn. Rios /Santiago Cabrera

    Reply

