New Photos from the first two Star Trek: Picard Season 2 episodes

Star Trek: Picard season 2 photos

With the premiere of Star Trek: Picard season two just a few weeks away, Paramount+ has unveiled some new photos from the first two episodes. The photos feature John de Lancie as he returns to the role of Q for the first time since 2001 (aside from animated appearances), Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor, Allison Pill as Jurati, and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Whoopi Goldberg will return as Guinan in Star Trek: Picard when the streaming service dropped a new trailer for the series.

Check out the new photos below.

Star Trek: Picard, season 2, episode 1:

Patrick Stewart as Picard

Patrick Stewart as Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard



John de Lancie as Q and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Star Trek: Picard, season 2, episode 2:

Patrick Stewart as Picard

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Allison Pill as Jurati

Patrick Stewart as Picard

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. The cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner. This season’s cast also includes Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The first trailer for Picard season two premiered back in September of last year, during the Paramount+ Star Trek Day event. The second trailer made its debut in January.

The series has already been picked up for a third season.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.