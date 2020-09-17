STAR TREK UNIVERSE Programming Set for NYCC Virtual Event

The annual New York Comic Con is going virtual and ViacomCBS has revealed the Star Trek programming scheduled for the online event next month.

Similar to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, NYCC was officially canceled in August due to the ongoing worldwide Corona Virus pandemic. When it was canceled, convention organizer ReedPOP announced that the event would move online. ViacomCBS has revealed that the Star Trek Universe will be part of the event’s Metaverse on Thursday, October 8th, beginning at 12 pm ET. Panels will feature the cast and crew from Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, along with some surprise guests. All panels will stream on the NYCC Youtube channel.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Lower Decks‘ creator Mike McMahan, along with voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman will sit down to discuss the season one finale with The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton.

Star Trek: Discovery

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz along with series newcomers David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander will join series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, to discuss what’s next for the crew of the U.S.S Discovery. The panel will be moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

The trailer for the third season of Discovery was released earlier this month during the Star Trek Day online streaming event.

Press release:

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Sept. 16, 2020 – CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and CBS Television Studios invite fans to enter the “Star Trek” universe and be the first to experience the upcoming limited event series THE STAND during New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, taking place virtually Oct. 8-11 at YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.

Panels will include a back-to-back block of “Star Trek” programming to kick off opening day of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse on Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring cast and producers from STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and surprise guests, plus the inaugural panel for cast and producers of the highly anticipated upcoming limited event series THE STAND on Friday, Oct. 9.

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT:

STAR TREK UNIVERSE | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS + STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and SURPRISE GUESTS

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the “Star Trek” universe on CBS All Access,alongside a few special surprise guests.

Join the creator of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Be the first to learn the latest about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:40 PM, ET/9:40 AM, PT:

THE STAND | Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look

Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.

