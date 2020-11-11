How to Watch the ‘Deep Space Nine’ Documentary ‘What We Left Behind’ for Free

The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind, is now available to watch for free (in the U.S.) through YouTube Movies.

Directed by DS9 producer Ira Steven Behr and David Zappone, What We Left Behind was successfully crowdfunded in 2017 and was released in 2019. The film looks back at the seven seasons of DS9 series and discusses what an eighth season would have looked like.

First announced at Star Trek Las Vegas by producers David Zappone and Kai de Mello-Folsom, and editor Joseph Kornbrodt, the DS9 documentary is also available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally, through iTunes, Google Play, and other content providers.

Watch What We Left Behind for free

You can read our 2019 review of the film here, and check out our exclusive interviews with Armin Shimerman, Jeffrey Combs, along with our roundtable with Nana Visitor, Ira Steven Behr, Andrew Robinson, Chase Masterson, and Kai de Mello-Folsom.

