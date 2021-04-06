Connect with us

Star Trek: Mission Chicago Announced for April 2022, Kicking Off Annual Traveling Convention

April 6, 2021

Reed Pop

ReedPop, with official support from ViacomCBS, is launching the next generation of Star Trek conventions, with Chicago hosting the inaugural Star Trek: Missions convention in 2022.

The announcement came at the end of the First Contact Day celebrations, which also saw big news for Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Discovery.

The three-day Star Trek: Mission Chicago will feature all the trappings of a regular, in-person Star Trek convention: guests, vendors, exhibits, cosplay, and all the other elements that make these conventions a great celebration of the Star Trek world.

It’ll take place at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago from April 8-10, 2022. The convention will travel to a different city every year.

So far, the only confirmed guest is The Next Generation‘s Wil Wheaton, but there will likely be dozens of more guests to come. Ticket information is also coming soon, according to the convention’s website.

Last year, CBS dropped their two-decade relationship with Creation Entertainment and their annual Star Trek Las Vegas convention, which now makes Star Trek: Mission Chicago the “official” Star Trek convention. ReedPop is no stranger to running conventions, as they previously hosted Star Trek Mission: New York in 2016, as well as Star Wars Celebration, C2E2, PAX, and several other conventions for other pop culture properties.

For more information on Star Trek: Mission Chicago, visit startrekmissions.com.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on upcoming Star Trek conventions, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

