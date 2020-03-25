Watch Every Episode of STAR TREK: PICARD for Free with a CBS All Access Trial

With the first season finale of Star Trek: Picard being released this week, CBS All Access is offering new and past subscribers to the service a free one-month trial. That means you can essentially binge all ten episodes of Picard for free.

In addition to Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access offers every episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Short Treks, along with a library of other television series and films.

How to watch every episode of Star Trek: Picard Season One for free

To take advantage of the offer, visit the CBS All Access website and sign up using the promo code GIFT anytime before April 23rd.

Be aware that your subscription will automatically renew after your free trial month, unless you cancel. The current rates are $5.99 and $9.99 (for ad-free streaming).

In this era of “social distancing,” what better time to catch up on some of your favorite Star Trek series?

Star Trek: Picard Season One Reviews

The first season of Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also guest star Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/Alton Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard are released every Thursday on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series is available Internationally through Amazon Prime Video every Friday.

