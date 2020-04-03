Full Details on 55-Track STAR TREK: PICARD Season One Soundtrack

Full details of the Star Trek: Picard—Original Series Soundtrack Season 1 soundtrack have been revealed by Lakeshore Records. Set to be released on Friday, April 3rd through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Tidal, the 55-track release features the original score by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo and includes “Blue Skies” performed by Isa Briones.

The release builds upon the original 28-track Star Trek: Picard – Season 1, Chapter 1 released back in February. For those that already purchased Chapter 1, Lakeshore Records has announced they will be giving you a free download of the remaining tracks.

For all the #StarTrekPicard fans who purchased @JeffersonRusso's Chapter 1 soundtrack, send in your receipt to completemypicard@gmail.com and we’ll get you a free DL code to get the tracks you’re missing. Deadline: April 17. #StarTrek #JeffRusso pic.twitter.com/71ZADqgTMo — Lakeshore Records (@LakeshoreRecs) April 4, 2020

Star Trek Picard Main Title (1:43) Star Trek Picard End Title (1:44) Walking With Number One (1:16) Dahj Activates (1:10) Dahj And Picard Speak (3:54) Dahj’s Last Fight (1:51) Picard Decides (1:46) The Painting (2:58) Twins (4:15) Picard Requests Help (2:15) Romulan Collusion (2:21) Trouble For Picard (1:18) Rafi Decides To Join (1:51) Rafi Turns Down Picard (2:06) Sizing Up Rios (4:15) Happier Times (3:25) Leaving With Elnor (1:52) Mystery Ship (3:10) Picard Goes Back (2:08) Picard Leaves Elnor (1:41) Soji And Narek Waltz (4:42) Home Movies (1:52) Jurati And Maddox (1:55) Leaving With Maddox (3:47) Seven Needs Revenge (3:02) What’s Your Emergency (1:25) Page (From Short Treks “Children Of Mars”) (1:58) Children Of Mars End Credits (From Short Treks “Children Of Mars”) (1:43) Jurati and Rios Get Close (2:37) Raffi Calls Bosch (3:26) Raffi Opens Up (1:34) Borg Cube (4:28) Looking For Picard (5:10) Walking Around Nepenthe (2:25) Picard and Riker Reunite (2:34) I Was Human (3:04) Elnor Fights Narissa (2:47) Picard Bids Farewell (5:01) Tal Shiar Admonisher (2:46) Staying Close (2:59) Rios Feels Lost (2:06) Hologram Meeting (1:06) Raffi and Rios Talk (4:40) Rios and Picard (3:13) Unexpected Visitor (2:32) Leaving the La Sirena (2:51) Sutra Arrives (4:23) Narek Escapes (8:07) Butterfly (1:41) Romulans Arrive Pt.1 (2:12) Romulans Arrive Pt.2 (4:35) Talking To Data (6:32) The Crew Leaves As One (1:24) Blue Skies (2:46) Star Trek Picard Episode 110 End Credits (Full Version) (2:10)

