Star Trek: Lower Decks is now available on Amazon Prime internationally

If you’ve been patiently waiting to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks internationally, the wait is finally over. As of Friday, January 22 all ten episodes of the animated Star Trek series are now available to Amazon Prime subscribers outside North America.

As we previously reported, the series will be available in several international territories, including the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and more.

Lower Decks premiered in August 2020 exclusively on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Amazon Prime Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a 30-minute animated comedy series that first premiered last August on CBS All Access. It was created and developed by Mike McMahan and stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

