Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Lower Decks is now available on Amazon Prime internationally

Published

Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Now Available On Amazon Prime Internationally
Image: CBS

Star Trek: Lower Decks is now available on Amazon Prime in the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and India

If you’ve been patiently waiting to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks internationally, the wait is finally over. As of Friday, January 22 all ten episodes of the animated Star Trek series are now available to Amazon Prime subscribers outside North America.

As we previously reported, the series will be available in several international territories, including the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and more.

Lower Decks premiered in August 2020 exclusively on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Amazon Prime Trailer

Check out our reviews of all ten season one episodes below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One Reviews

Episode 1: “Second Contact”
Episode 2: “Envoys”
Episode 3: “Temporal Edict”
Episode 4: “Moist Vessel”
Episode 5: “Cupid’s Errant Arrow”
Episode 6: “Terminal Provocations”
Episode 7: “Much Ado About Boimler”
Episode 8: “Veritas”
Episode 9: “Crisis Point”
Episode 10: “No Small Parts”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a 30-minute animated comedy series that first premiered last August on CBS All Access. It was created and developed by Mike McMahan and stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: PicardStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Adam

    January 22, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Finally!!!

    Reply

  2. Marcelo Carvalho

    January 22, 2021 at 11:08 am

    But not in Brazil… >:(

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Alexander Siddig Talks Star Trek: DS9, Dr. Bashir's Future In Section 31 & His New Film Skylines Alexander Siddig Talks Star Trek: DS9, Dr. Bashir's Future In Section 31 & His New Film Skylines

Interview

Alexander Siddig Talks Star Trek: DS9, Dr. Bashir’s Future in Section 31 & His New Film ‘Skylines’

Deep Space Nine star Alexander Siddig discusses his time on Star Trek, the future of conventions and his new film Skylines Alexander Siddig, who...

5 days ago
Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There Is A Tide…” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

The Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the penultimate episode of season three “There Is A Tide…” (previously named “The Good of the...

December 28, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There Is A Tide...” Review: The Tide Is Turning, Indeed Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There Is A Tide...” Review: The Tide Is Turning, Indeed

News

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There is a Tide…” Review: The Tide is Turning, Indeed

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There is a Tide…” Back in 1966, the first episode of a low-budget sci-fi show called Star...

December 31, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Finale "That Hope Is You, Part 2" Review: The Wrath Of Deus Ex Machina Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Finale "That Hope Is You, Part 2" Review: The Wrath Of Deus Ex Machina

Review

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Finale “That Hope Is You, part 2” Review: The Wrath of Deus Ex Machina

Review: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 13 “That Hope is You, Part 2” “That Hope Is You, Part 2” culminates 23 weeks of...

January 7, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net